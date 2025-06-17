QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AORT
Tornare a Azioni

AORT: Artivion Inc

40.54 USD 0.84 (2.03%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AORT ha avuto una variazione del -2.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.41 e ad un massimo di 41.67.

Segui le dinamiche di Artivion Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AORT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.41 41.67
Intervallo Annuale
21.97 45.07
Chiusura Precedente
41.38
Apertura
41.44
Bid
40.54
Ask
40.84
Minimo
40.41
Massimo
41.67
Volume
720
Variazione giornaliera
-2.03%
Variazione Mensile
-7.08%
Variazione Semestrale
65.33%
Variazione Annuale
52.46%
20 settembre, sabato