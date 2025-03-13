通貨 / ANNX
ANNX: Annexon Inc
2.64 USD 0.12 (4.76%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ANNXの今日の為替レートは、4.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.52の安値と2.68の高値で取引されました。
Annexon Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANNX News
- Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) Presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Vonaprument selected for EMA’s product development coordinator pilot
- Carson William H. buys Annexon (ANNX) shares worth $9,999
- Annexon completes enrollment for phase 3 dry AMD therapy trial
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 22nd
- Annexon: Lead GBS Therapy Stokes Near Term Potential (NASDAQ:ANNX)
- Annexon amends 2022 warrants, extends term and sets cash-only exercise
- Annexon Bolsters Ophthalmology Expertise with Appointment of Retina Specialist Lloyd Clark, M.D., as Pivotal ANX007 Program Advances in Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) with Geographic Atro
- Annexon Biosciences to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Annexon reports promising Guillain-Barré treatment results
- Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Coinbase To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX), Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
- Stanley Black & Decker To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)
- Annexon's Investigational Drug Shows Rapid Recovery And Durable Benefit In Rare Neurological Disorder - Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)
- Annexon: Despite Major Catalysts, Stock Is Trading Almost At Cash (NASDAQ:ANNX)
1日のレンジ
2.52 2.68
1年のレンジ
1.28 7.85
- 以前の終値
- 2.52
- 始値
- 2.56
- 買値
- 2.64
- 買値
- 2.94
- 安値
- 2.52
- 高値
- 2.68
- 出来高
- 2.478 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 28.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.79%
- 1年の変化
- -55.63%
