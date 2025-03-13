クォートセクション
通貨 / ANNX
ANNX: Annexon Inc

2.64 USD 0.12 (4.76%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ANNXの今日の為替レートは、4.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.52の安値と2.68の高値で取引されました。

Annexon Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.52 2.68
1年のレンジ
1.28 7.85
以前の終値
2.52
始値
2.56
買値
2.64
買値
2.94
安値
2.52
高値
2.68
出来高
2.478 K
1日の変化
4.76%
1ヶ月の変化
28.16%
6ヶ月の変化
36.79%
1年の変化
-55.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K