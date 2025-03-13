Currencies / ANNX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ANNX: Annexon Inc
2.65 USD 0.16 (6.43%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANNX exchange rate has changed by 6.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.49 and at a high of 2.68.
Follow Annexon Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANNX News
- Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) Presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Vonaprument selected for EMA’s product development coordinator pilot
- Carson William H. buys Annexon (ANNX) shares worth $9,999
- Annexon completes enrollment for phase 3 dry AMD therapy trial
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 22nd
- Annexon: Lead GBS Therapy Stokes Near Term Potential (NASDAQ:ANNX)
- Annexon amends 2022 warrants, extends term and sets cash-only exercise
- Annexon Bolsters Ophthalmology Expertise with Appointment of Retina Specialist Lloyd Clark, M.D., as Pivotal ANX007 Program Advances in Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) with Geographic Atro
- Annexon Biosciences to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Annexon reports promising Guillain-Barré treatment results
- Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Coinbase To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX), Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
- Stanley Black & Decker To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)
- Annexon's Investigational Drug Shows Rapid Recovery And Durable Benefit In Rare Neurological Disorder - Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)
- Annexon: Despite Major Catalysts, Stock Is Trading Almost At Cash (NASDAQ:ANNX)
Daily Range
2.49 2.68
Year Range
1.28 7.85
- Previous Close
- 2.49
- Open
- 2.49
- Bid
- 2.65
- Ask
- 2.95
- Low
- 2.49
- High
- 2.68
- Volume
- 2.762 K
- Daily Change
- 6.43%
- Month Change
- 28.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.31%
- Year Change
- -55.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%