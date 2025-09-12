通貨 / ANET
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ANET: Arista Networks Inc
146.66 USD 3.83 (2.68%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ANETの今日の為替レートは、2.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり143.45の安値と146.71の高値で取引されました。
Arista Networks Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANET News
- 元インテルCTOのグレッグ・ラベンダー氏、ニュータニックスの取締役会に参加
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- Wall Street Has Eyes On This AI Infrastructure Stock. Here's Why.
- 5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy as Markets Hover Around Record Highs
- Arista Networks and Elevance Health have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bull of the Day: Arista Networks (ANET)
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- How NYT's Digital Subscriptions Are Changing Revenue Dynamics
- Best AI Stocks to Buy: Nice vs. Arista Networks
- HPE's Networking Business Improves: What's Driving the Growth?
- This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar
- アリスタ・ネットワークスの株価目標をニーダムが155ドルから160ドルに引き上げ
- Arista Networks stock price target raised to $160 from $155 at Needham
- Workday Teams Up With Kinaxis to Streamline Operational Silos
- UBSがアリスタ・ネットワークスの株価目標を強気見通しで155ドルに維持
- Arista Networks stock price target maintained at $155 by UBS on bullish outlook
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Prediction: This Stock Could Be a Winner of the AI Networking Boom (Hint: It's Not Nvidia or Broadcom)
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Arista Networks (ANET) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Arista Stock Rises After Touting AI Growth Outlook At Analyst Day
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- Why Arista Networks Fell Today
1日のレンジ
143.45 146.71
1年のレンジ
59.50 156.32
- 以前の終値
- 142.83
- 始値
- 144.52
- 買値
- 146.66
- 買値
- 146.96
- 安値
- 143.45
- 高値
- 146.71
- 出来高
- 13.369 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 90.00%
- 1年の変化
- 51.06%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B