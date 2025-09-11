QuotesSections
Currencies / ANET
Back to US Stock Market

ANET: Arista Networks Inc

141.13 USD 4.31 (2.96%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ANET exchange rate has changed by -2.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 141.10 and at a high of 147.34.

Follow Arista Networks Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ANET News

Daily Range
141.10 147.34
Year Range
59.50 156.32
Previous Close
145.44
Open
145.54
Bid
141.13
Ask
141.43
Low
141.10
High
147.34
Volume
8.425 K
Daily Change
-2.96%
Month Change
6.55%
6 Months Change
82.83%
Year Change
45.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%