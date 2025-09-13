QuotazioniSezioni
ANET: Arista Networks Inc

149.58 USD 2.92 (1.99%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ANET ha avuto una variazione del 1.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 146.67 e ad un massimo di 150.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Arista Networks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
146.67 150.24
Intervallo Annuale
59.50 156.32
Chiusura Precedente
146.66
Apertura
149.07
Bid
149.58
Ask
149.88
Minimo
146.67
Massimo
150.24
Volume
19.669 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.99%
Variazione Mensile
12.93%
Variazione Semestrale
93.78%
Variazione Annuale
54.06%
