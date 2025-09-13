Valute / ANET
ANET: Arista Networks Inc
149.58 USD 2.92 (1.99%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ANET ha avuto una variazione del 1.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 146.67 e ad un massimo di 150.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Arista Networks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
146.67 150.24
Intervallo Annuale
59.50 156.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 146.66
- Apertura
- 149.07
- Bid
- 149.58
- Ask
- 149.88
- Minimo
- 146.67
- Massimo
- 150.24
- Volume
- 19.669 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 93.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 54.06%
20 settembre, sabato