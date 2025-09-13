Devises / ANET
ANET: Arista Networks Inc
149.58 USD 2.92 (1.99%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ANET a changé de 1.99% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 146.67 et à un maximum de 150.24.
Suivez la dynamique Arista Networks Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
146.67 150.24
Range Annuel
59.50 156.32
- Clôture Précédente
- 146.66
- Ouverture
- 149.07
- Bid
- 149.58
- Ask
- 149.88
- Plus Bas
- 146.67
- Plus Haut
- 150.24
- Volume
- 19.669 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.99%
- Changement Mensuel
- 12.93%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 93.78%
- Changement Annuel
- 54.06%
