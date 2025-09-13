CotationsSections
ANET: Arista Networks Inc

149.58 USD 2.92 (1.99%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ANET a changé de 1.99% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 146.67 et à un maximum de 150.24.

Suivez la dynamique Arista Networks Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
146.67 150.24
Range Annuel
59.50 156.32
Clôture Précédente
146.66
Ouverture
149.07
Bid
149.58
Ask
149.88
Plus Bas
146.67
Plus Haut
150.24
Volume
19.669 K
Changement quotidien
1.99%
Changement Mensuel
12.93%
Changement à 6 Mois
93.78%
Changement Annuel
54.06%
