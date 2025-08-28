通貨 / ALNY
ALNY: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
452.17 USD 0.45 (0.10%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ALNYの今日の為替レートは、0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり443.75の安値と456.94の高値で取引されました。
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
443.75 456.94
1年のレンジ
205.87 484.21
- 以前の終値
- 451.72
- 始値
- 453.99
- 買値
- 452.17
- 買値
- 452.47
- 安値
- 443.75
- 高値
- 456.94
- 出来高
- 2.046 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 65.26%
- 1年の変化
- 62.69%
