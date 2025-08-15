Currencies / ALNY
ALNY: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
461.14 USD 4.62 (0.99%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALNY exchange rate has changed by -0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 454.52 and at a high of 466.24.
Follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
454.52 466.24
Year Range
205.87 484.21
- Previous Close
- 465.76
- Open
- 464.80
- Bid
- 461.14
- Ask
- 461.44
- Low
- 454.52
- High
- 466.24
- Volume
- 1.598 K
- Daily Change
- -0.99%
- Month Change
- 3.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 68.54%
- Year Change
- 65.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%