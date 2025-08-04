通貨 / ALGT
ALGT: Allegiant Travel Company
62.51 USD 0.45 (0.73%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ALGTの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.35の安値と63.31の高値で取引されました。
Allegiant Travel Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALGT News
- Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Improved Q3 Revenue View, ALGT in Focus
- Copa Holdings' August 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year
- Allegiant August 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year
- Allegiant reports 12.6% passenger growth in August
- Spirit Airlines stock files for bankruptcy again as industry braces for impact
- Allegiant to Launch New Nonstop Flights for Boosting Connectivity
- What now for airlines after Spirit Airlines bankruptcy?
- How you can still get a refund for a delayed or canceled flight even as Trump scraps Biden’s airline compensation proposal
- Allegiant Travel completes $200 million sale of Sunseeker Resort assets
- Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Up 32% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Airline Stock Roundup: ALGT's Impressive July Traffic, DAL, LUV in Focus
- Allegiant July 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year
- Investing in the red-hot airline sector? You may want to avoid these stocks.
- Here's Why You Should Give Allegiant Stock a Miss Now
- Allegiant: Sunseeker Failure Ends, Upside For Airline Operations (NASDAQ:ALGT)
- Allegiant pilots prepare no confidence vote against management
- Allegiant adds Atlantic City to network with four new Florida routes
- Spirit Air Sends An Ominous Warning. Here's Why Most Airline Stocks Rallied.
- Raymond James raises Allegiant Travel price target to $8.50 on market stabilization
- Allegiant Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Year Over Year
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 7th
- Allegiant (ALGT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
1日のレンジ
60.35 63.31
1年のレンジ
39.80 107.57
- 以前の終値
- 62.06
- 始値
- 62.70
- 買値
- 62.51
- 買値
- 62.81
- 安値
- 60.35
- 高値
- 63.31
- 出来高
- 981
- 1日の変化
- 0.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.64%
- 1年の変化
- 13.68%
