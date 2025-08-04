クォートセクション
通貨 / ALGT
株に戻る

ALGT: Allegiant Travel Company

62.51 USD 0.45 (0.73%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ALGTの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.35の安値と63.31の高値で取引されました。

Allegiant Travel Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALGT News

1日のレンジ
60.35 63.31
1年のレンジ
39.80 107.57
以前の終値
62.06
始値
62.70
買値
62.51
買値
62.81
安値
60.35
高値
63.31
出来高
981
1日の変化
0.73%
1ヶ月の変化
2.07%
6ヶ月の変化
22.64%
1年の変化
13.68%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K