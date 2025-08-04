Currencies / ALGT
ALGT: Allegiant Travel Company
63.43 USD 1.95 (3.17%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALGT exchange rate has changed by 3.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.47 and at a high of 63.50.
Follow Allegiant Travel Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
60.47 63.50
Year Range
39.80 107.57
- Previous Close
- 61.48
- Open
- 61.48
- Bid
- 63.43
- Ask
- 63.73
- Low
- 60.47
- High
- 63.50
- Volume
- 681
- Daily Change
- 3.17%
- Month Change
- 3.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.45%
- Year Change
- 15.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%