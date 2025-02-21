通貨 / ACCO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ACCO: Acco Brands Corporation
4.21 USD 0.11 (2.68%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ACCOの今日の為替レートは、2.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.14の安値と4.25の高値で取引されました。
Acco Brands Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACCO News
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Acco Brands (ACCO) Q2 Revenue Falls 10%
- ACCO Brands Q2 2025 slides: sales decline 9.9%, tariffs impact North America
- Acco Brands (ACCO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Acco Brands earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st
- Quartet ® Introduces Innovative Anti-Glare InvisaMount ® Glass Board & Flip-Top Glass Desktop Pad for Modern Workspaces
- ACCO Brands announces leadership changes amid restructuring
- Kensington Launches Privacy Screen Filters with Eyesafe ® Technology, Combining Data Protection and Advanced Blue Light Filtration
- PowerA, Official Nintendo Partner, Announces Initial Lineup of Licensed Accessories for Nintendo Switch™ 2
- ACCO Brands: Downgrading Out Of An Abundance Of Caution
- Fitch reduces ACCO Brands Corporation’s IDR to ’BB-’, negative outlook
- ACCO Brands Corporation: An Asymmetric Bet With 6.5% Dividend Yield (NYSE:ACCO)
- ACCO Brands Has A Strong Growth Trajectory But Faces Macroeconomic Headwinds (NYSE:ACCO)
- ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
4.14 4.25
1年のレンジ
3.32 6.44
- 以前の終値
- 4.10
- 始値
- 4.15
- 買値
- 4.21
- 買値
- 4.51
- 安値
- 4.14
- 高値
- 4.25
- 出来高
- 735
- 1日の変化
- 2.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.24%
- 1年の変化
- -23.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K