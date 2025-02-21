クォートセクション
通貨 / ACCO
株に戻る

ACCO: Acco Brands Corporation

4.21 USD 0.11 (2.68%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ACCOの今日の為替レートは、2.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.14の安値と4.25の高値で取引されました。

Acco Brands Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACCO News

1日のレンジ
4.14 4.25
1年のレンジ
3.32 6.44
以前の終値
4.10
始値
4.15
買値
4.21
買値
4.51
安値
4.14
高値
4.25
出来高
735
1日の変化
2.68%
1ヶ月の変化
6.31%
6ヶ月の変化
0.24%
1年の変化
-23.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K