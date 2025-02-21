Currencies / ACCO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ACCO: Acco Brands Corporation
3.99 USD 0.02 (0.50%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACCO exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.97 and at a high of 4.01.
Follow Acco Brands Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACCO News
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Acco Brands (ACCO) Q2 Revenue Falls 10%
- ACCO Brands Q2 2025 slides: sales decline 9.9%, tariffs impact North America
- Acco Brands (ACCO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Acco Brands earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st
- Quartet ® Introduces Innovative Anti-Glare InvisaMount ® Glass Board & Flip-Top Glass Desktop Pad for Modern Workspaces
- ACCO Brands announces leadership changes amid restructuring
- Kensington Launches Privacy Screen Filters with Eyesafe ® Technology, Combining Data Protection and Advanced Blue Light Filtration
- PowerA, Official Nintendo Partner, Announces Initial Lineup of Licensed Accessories for Nintendo Switch™ 2
- ACCO Brands: Downgrading Out Of An Abundance Of Caution
- Fitch reduces ACCO Brands Corporation’s IDR to ’BB-’, negative outlook
- ACCO Brands Corporation: An Asymmetric Bet With 6.5% Dividend Yield (NYSE:ACCO)
- ACCO Brands Has A Strong Growth Trajectory But Faces Macroeconomic Headwinds (NYSE:ACCO)
- ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.97 4.01
Year Range
3.32 6.44
- Previous Close
- 4.01
- Open
- 3.99
- Bid
- 3.99
- Ask
- 4.29
- Low
- 3.97
- High
- 4.01
- Volume
- 729
- Daily Change
- -0.50%
- Month Change
- 0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.00%
- Year Change
- -27.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%