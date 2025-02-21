통화 / ACCO
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ACCO: Acco Brands Corporation
4.10 USD 0.11 (2.61%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ACCO 환율이 오늘 -2.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.10이고 고가는 4.24이었습니다.
Acco Brands Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACCO News
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Acco Brands (ACCO) Q2 Revenue Falls 10%
- ACCO Brands Q2 2025 slides: sales decline 9.9%, tariffs impact North America
- Acco Brands (ACCO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Acco Brands earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st
- Quartet ® Introduces Innovative Anti-Glare InvisaMount ® Glass Board & Flip-Top Glass Desktop Pad for Modern Workspaces
- ACCO Brands announces leadership changes amid restructuring
- Kensington Launches Privacy Screen Filters with Eyesafe ® Technology, Combining Data Protection and Advanced Blue Light Filtration
- PowerA, Official Nintendo Partner, Announces Initial Lineup of Licensed Accessories for Nintendo Switch™ 2
- ACCO Brands: Downgrading Out Of An Abundance Of Caution
- Fitch reduces ACCO Brands Corporation’s IDR to ’BB-’, negative outlook
- ACCO Brands Corporation: An Asymmetric Bet With 6.5% Dividend Yield (NYSE:ACCO)
- ACCO Brands Has A Strong Growth Trajectory But Faces Macroeconomic Headwinds (NYSE:ACCO)
- ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
4.10 4.24
년간 변동
3.32 6.44
- 이전 종가
- 4.21
- 시가
- 4.24
- Bid
- 4.10
- Ask
- 4.40
- 저가
- 4.10
- 고가
- 4.24
- 볼륨
- 732
- 일일 변동
- -2.61%
- 월 변동
- 3.54%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.38%
- 년간 변동율
- -25.05%
20 9월, 토요일