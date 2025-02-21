货币 / ACCO
ACCO: Acco Brands Corporation
4.16 USD 0.17 (4.26%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ACCO汇率已更改4.26%。当日，交易品种以低点4.01和高点4.17进行交易。
关注Acco Brands Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.01 4.17
年范围
3.32 6.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.99
- 开盘价
- 4.01
- 卖价
- 4.16
- 买价
- 4.46
- 最低价
- 4.01
- 最高价
- 4.17
- 交易量
- 285
- 日变化
- 4.26%
- 月变化
- 5.05%
- 6个月变化
- -0.95%
- 年变化
- -23.95%
