NZDDKK: New Zealand Dollar vs Danish Krona

3.72360 DKK 0.00020 (0.01%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: New Zealand Dollar 利益通貨: Danish Krone

NZDDKKの今日の為替レートは、0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.71342の安値と3.72968の高値で取引されました。

New Zealand Dollar vs Danish Kronaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.71342 3.72968
1年のレンジ
3.71342 4.25342
以前の終値
3.7234 0
始値
3.7202 3
買値
3.7236 0
買値
3.7239 0
安値
3.7134 2
高値
3.7296 8
出来高
20.150 K
1日の変化
0.01%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.80%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.89%
1年の変化
-12.38%
19 9月, 金曜日