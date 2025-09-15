시세섹션
통화 / NZDDKK
NZDDKK: New Zealand Dollar vs Danish Krona

3.72046 DKK 0.00294 (0.08%)
부문: 통화 베이스: New Zealand Dollar 수익 통화: Danish Krone

NZDDKK 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.71342이고 고가는 3.73091이었습니다.

New Zealand Dollar vs Danish Krona 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
3.71342 3.73091
년간 변동
3.71342 4.25342
이전 종가
3.7234 0
시가
3.7202 3
Bid
3.7204 6
Ask
3.7207 6
저가
3.7134 2
고가
3.7309 1
볼륨
43.276 K
일일 변동
-0.08%
월 변동
-0.89%
6개월 변동
-4.97%
년간 변동율
-12.45%
20 9월, 토요일