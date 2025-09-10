QuotesSections
Currencies / NZDDKK
NZDDKK: New Zealand Dollar vs Danish Krona

3.76458 DKK 0.00081 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: New Zealand Dollar Profit currency: Danish Krone

NZDDKK exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.75074 and at a high of 3.76673.

Daily Range
3.75074 3.76673
Year Range
3.72366 4.25342
Previous Close
3.7653 9
Open
3.7534 1
Bid
3.7645 8
Ask
3.7648 8
Low
3.7507 4
High
3.7667 3
Volume
4.779 K
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
0.29%
6 Months Change
-3.84%
Year Change
-11.41%
17 September, Wednesday
22:45
NZD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.8%
22:45
NZD
GDP Annual Change
Act
Fcst
-0.8%
Prev
-1.1%