Currencies / NZDDKK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NZDDKK: New Zealand Dollar vs Danish Krona
3.76458 DKK 0.00081 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: New Zealand Dollar Profit currency: Danish Krone
NZDDKK exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.75074 and at a high of 3.76673.
Follow New Zealand Dollar vs Danish Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NZDDKK News
- NZD/USD wobbles near 0.5970, investors await Fed policy, NZ Q2 GDP data
- NZD/USD poised for further gains as US Dollar flows falter
- NZD among worst G10 performers in 2025 – Rabobank
- NZD/USD might break above 0.599 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD ticks up to near 0.5960 as Fed dovish bets weigh on US Dollar
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bulls target 0.6000 as USD weakness persists
- NZD/USD remains subdued near 0.5950 following Business NZ PSI, Chinese data eyed
- NZD/USD: Unlikely to be able to break above 0.5990 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD падает к 0,5950 после индекса PMI от Business NZ, ожидая индекса потребительских настроений UoM
- NZD/USD falls toward 0.5950 following Business NZ PMI, awaits UoM Consumer Sentiment Index
- NZD/USD Forecast 12/09: Attempts to Rally Early (Video)
- AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Antipodean surge meets limits of Fed
- Новозеландский доллар теряет позиции ниже 0,5900 на фоне возобновившегося спроса на доллар США
- New Zealand Dollar loses ground below 0.5900 on renewed US Dollar demand
- NZD/USD nears one-month high as US dollar weakens post-CPI data
- NZD/USD Analysis 11/09: Near-Term Incremental (Chart)
- NZD/USD: Likely to trade sideways between 0.5925 and 0.5965 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD gives away gains, returns to 0.5920 as the US Dollar firms up
- NZD/USD defensive as USD strength dominates – BBH
- New Zealand Dollar softens below 0.5950 as traders brace for US CPI inflation release
- New Zealand Dollar strengthens to near 0.5950 after RBNZ’s Hawkesby speech
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Struggles at 100-day SMA ahead of US CPI
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Aims to extend upside towards 0.6000
- NZD/USD Forecast 10/09: Gives Back Initial Gains (Chart)
Daily Range
3.75074 3.76673
Year Range
3.72366 4.25342
- Previous Close
- 3.7653 9
- Open
- 3.7534 1
- Bid
- 3.7645 8
- Ask
- 3.7648 8
- Low
- 3.7507 4
- High
- 3.7667 3
- Volume
- 4.779 K
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.84%
- Year Change
- -11.41%
17 September, Wednesday
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.8%
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.8%
- Prev
- -1.1%