Divisas / NZDDKK
NZDDKK: New Zealand Dollar vs Danish Krona

3.72488 DKK 0.03993 (1.06%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: New Zealand Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Danish Krone

El tipo de cambio de NZDDKK de hoy ha cambiado un -1.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.71744, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3.76731.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas New Zealand Dollar vs Danish Krona. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
3.71744 3.76731
Rango anual
3.71744 4.25342
Cierres anteriores
3.7648 1
Open
3.7653 5
Bid
3.7248 8
Ask
3.7251 8
Low
3.7174 4
High
3.7673 1
Volumen
26.183 K
Cambio diario
-1.06%
Cambio mensual
-0.77%
Cambio a 6 meses
-4.85%
Cambio anual
-12.35%
18 septiembre, jueves
22:45
NZD
Balanza Comercial a 12 meses
Act.
Pronós.
$​-3.492 B
Prev.
$​-3.941 B