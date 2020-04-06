GaoDong Triangular Hedge Intelligent MT5 EA

If you're looking for a stable and virtually risk-free hedging system, you've come to the right place.

New Year promotion: 80% off for the first month, offer valid until January 30, 2026.



🔺 Triangular Hedge Intelligent Trading EA

GaoDong Triangular Hedge Intelligent EA

—— Stable, Neutral, Built for the Long Term



🌍 Product Introduction

The Triangular Hedge EA is an intelligent hedging trading system designed based on multi-market correlations.

Through the coordinated operation of multiple instruments, it achieves smoother and more stable account performance.

This system does not pursue high-frequency or aggressive returns,

but focuses on risk control, stability, and capital security as its core objectives,

making it suitable for traders who prioritize long-term operation and stable account management.



🛡️ Core Design Concepts

• Multi-Instrument Coordination
Simultaneously monitors multiple highly correlated trading instruments, reducing the risk from fluctuations in a single market.

• Hedging Structure
The system inherently possesses risk hedging characteristics, effectively mitigating the impact of extreme market conditions.

• Capital Priority Principle
All trading decisions are based on account security; blind entry is discouraged.

• Stability Over Returns
We do not pursue short-term windfalls; we focus on long-term sustainable operation.



⚙️ Intelligent Risk Control System

The Triangular Hedge EA incorporates a multi-layered risk control mechanism to ensure the trading process remains controllable at all times:

• ✅ Strict capital availability checks

• ✅ Multiple entry condition filters

• ✅ Automatic prevention of abnormal openings

• ✅ Avoidance of duplicate or invalid trades

• ✅ Real-time monitoring of account status

The system will proactively abandon trading opportunities when conditions are not met, rather than forcing an order.



⏱️ Suitable Trading Styles

• ✔ Conservative Traders

• ✔ Medium- to Long-Term Automated Account Management

• ✔ Users Who Don't Want to Constantly Monitor the Market

• ✔ Users Who Value Drawdown Control and Account Lifespan

🌐 Platform and Environment

• 🔹 Designed Specifically for the MT5 Platform

• 🔹 Supports Hedging Account Environments

• 🔹 Compatible with Major Forex and Precious Metals Commodities

• 🔹 Can Be Used for Backtesting, Demo, and Live Trading Environments



📈 Summary of Advantages

• ✔ Automated Operation, Reducing Human Emotional Influence

• ✔ Risk Control Prioritized, Preventing Uncontrolled Trading

• ✔ Stable Structure, Suitable for Long-Term Operation

• ✔ Rigorous Logic, Rejecting Randomness

