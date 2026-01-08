TEMA Pulse Crossover
- エキスパート
- Muhammad Nadeem Satti
- バージョン: 1.1
- アクティベーション: 15
Harness the power of high-speed trend detection with TEMA Pulse Crossover. This EA utilizes a unique combination of a Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) for fast signal detection and a Simple Moving Average (SMA) for trend confirmation . By using TEMA, the algorithm reduces the lag typically found in standard moving averages, allowing for faster entries .
-
Precision Signals: Confirms trades only when a crossover occurs on a completed bar to avoid "market noise" .
-
Dual-MA Strategy: Uses a 7-period Fast TEMA and a 5-period Slow SMA by default .
-
Built-in Risk Guard: Automatically calculates and applies Stop Loss levels based on a fixed USD distance .