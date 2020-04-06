GuildMaster AI Stock Edition

GuildMaster AI Stock Edition
Professional automated stock trading for MT5
Precision. Control. Discipline.

GuildMaster AI Stock Edition is a professional automated stock trading system for MetaTrader 5, engineered exclusively for equities and stock CFDs. It delivers disciplined execution, adaptive risk control, and structured decision logic for traders who value consistency over hype.

Built specifically for automated stock trading, GuildMaster AI applies advanced signal processing and AI-driven market analysis within real stock market sessions — avoiding the noise, instability, and mismatched behavior common in generic multi-asset robots.

This is not a multi-asset EA.
No crypto. No forex. No mismatched trading sessions.

GuildMaster AI was engineered with one clear objective:
to trade stocks with precision, structure, and professional-grade control.

Institutional-Style Intelligence — Without Guesswork

At its core, GuildMaster AI operates on a multi-layer decision engine that evaluates every potential trade using a weighted scoring model.

Rather than relying on a single indicator or rigid rule set, the system independently analyzes:

• Trend behavior
• Multi-timeframe alignment
• Market structure integrity
• Volatility conditions
• Session timing
• Liquidity behavior
• Adaptive momentum signatures

Each component is processed by a dedicated module and combined into a unified Score Engine.
Trades are executed only when multiple independent conditions align with sufficient confidence.

This design filters out noise, chop, false breakouts, and off-session instability — resulting in fewer trades, higher selectivity, and a cleaner equity curve.

New York Session Intelligence — Fully Automated

GuildMaster AI operates strictly within the official NYSE trading window (09:30–16:00 ET).

An intelligent time-conversion engine automatically adjusts for broker server offsets and Daylight-Saving Time changes.
Whether your broker runs on GMT+2, GMT+3, or an Australia-based server, all trades are synchronized to true U.S. market hours.

Adaptive Risk Framework

GuildMaster AI includes:

• Conservative, balanced, and aggressive presets
• Dynamic ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit scaling
• Partial profit-taking and runner logic
• Hard account-level drawdown protection

Risk management is adaptive, defensive when required, and never left to chance.

Clean Interface & Real-Time Feedback

The integrated dashboard provides continuous visibility into:

• Trend state
• Regime classification
• Score alignment
• Session status
• Live account drawdown

All critical information is visible at a glance.

Engineered for Stability

GuildMaster AI avoids the over-trading and unstable behavior common in retail bots.
Every trade is executed only when multiple intelligent systems align.

Broker Behavior Notice

GuildMaster AI is optimized for stock-CFD brokers offering smooth execution, consistent liquidity, and momentum-friendly pricing.

On stricter brokers with exchange-mirrored pricing, tighter execution constraints, or elevated intraday noise, the system may operate in a more defensive mode — prioritizing risk control and stability over trade frequency.

Broker Requirements & Compatibility

GuildMaster AI Stock Edition is designed for use with MT5 brokers offering stock or equity-CFD instruments.

For optimal performance, the broker should provide:

• Reliable stock-CFD pricing and liquidity
• Stable execution during U.S. market hours
• Support for hedging accounts
• Reasonable spreads during the NYSE session

The system is compatible with most MT5 brokers offering U.S. stock CFDs.
Execution behavior and trade frequency may vary depending on broker pricing models and market structure.


Who This Is For

GuildMaster AI is designed for serious stock traders who value disciplined execution, professional-grade automation, and long-term consistency over hype or over-trading.

Instrument Usage Notice

GuildMaster AI Stock Edition is designed exclusively for stock and equity-CFD instruments.

The system is not intended for use on:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Forex pairs

  • High-margin commodity CFDs

Testing or deploying the EA on unsupported instruments may result in abnormal risk behavior, including margin stress or stop-out events.

For correct operation and risk control, users must follow the recommended instrument scope outlined in this description.


