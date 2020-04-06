Bitcoin Bit

Bitcoin Bit EA is a groundbreaking Expert Advisor that builds on years of development in AI-driven trading systems. Harnessing sophisticated Neural Networks refined over extensive periods and integrated with proven classic trading algorithms, Bitcoin Bit delivers a forward-thinking solution with remarkable potential for performance. This fully automated Expert Advisor is engineered specifically to trade the BTCUSD (Bitcoin) pair. It has shown robust stability in backtests and live scenarios from 2019 through 2025. The system steers clear of high-risk money management approaches, including martingale or grid strategies. Bitcoin Bit is driven by a multilayer perceptron (MLP) neural network, employing it to forecast market dynamics and shifts. MLPs represent a core form of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN), sometimes called "standard" neural networks, particularly with a single hidden layer. Comprising three fundamental layers—an input layer, one or more hidden layers, and an output layer—each neuron (beyond inputs) applies a nonlinear activation function. Training occurs via supervised learning with backpropagation. What sets the MLP apart from simpler models is its multilayer structure and nonlinear capabilities, enabling it to discern complex, non-linear patterns in data. With its advanced NN capabilities, Bitcoin Bit excels at detecting patterns and adjusting to dynamic market environments, like fluctuations in volatility or shifts in trading patterns. Its prowess in handling intricate datasets leads to sharper forecasts and enhanced adaptability over time.

Only 3 copies available at the introductory price of $499—after that, it rises to $799. REAL LIVE RESULTS More Signals: Check my profile Installation (How to set up) Bitcoin Bit is crafted for sustained, dependable performance, fueled by neural network innovations. Its smart architecture eliminates perilous tactics like martingale or grid trading, positioning it as a secure choice for automated trading.

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: Bitcoin, BTC, BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage: 1:500
  • ECN broker is highly recommended. Contact the author for broker suggestions.

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging
  • No hazardous money management methods
  • Strict stop loss and take profit on every position
  • Reliable results since 2017 with 99.9% quality data
  • Simple to install and operate
  • Suitable for FTMO and Prop firms
  • Adheres to FIFO regulations

What was done to prevent overoptimization:

  • Walk-Forward Optimization: Segment historical data, optimize on initial sections, and validate on subsequent ones to curb overfitting.
  • Robustness Evaluations: Vary parameters and incorporate random variations to confirm strategy resilience in diverse conditions.
  • Baseline Performance Standards: Establish minimum thresholds for metrics like profit factor to filter out over-tuned setups.
  • Parameter Consistency: Verify that parameters hold steady through varying market phases.
  • Bias Mitigation: Shuffle testing intervals and leverage diverse datasets to prevent selective result picking.
  • Multi-Asset Validation: Assess the strategy across different assets for broader market durability.
  • Optimization Run Caps: Limit the volume of optimization iterations to avoid curve-fitting.
  • Noise Injection: Add simulated noise to data during optimization to deter memorization of exact historical moves.
  • Dynamic Variables: Opt for adaptable parameters over fixed historical ones for real-world flexibility.
  • Evolutionary Optimization: Apply genetic algorithms to focus on viable parameter combinations, minimizing exhaustive testing and over-optimization risks.

Installation (How to set up) Risk Warning: Historical performance is no assurance of future outcomes. Bitcoin Bit EA, like all trading tools, involves potential for losses.


