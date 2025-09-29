インディケータ: ATR確率レベル

ATR確率レベル:

ATRに基づいた確率レベルです。「確率」は、予測されたATRと前の期間の終値に基づいて計算されます。


作者: Mladen Rakic

 

素晴らしいインジケーターですね！バッファを使用して同じものを作成しましたが、現在の日だけでなく、各日のサポート・レベルとレジスタンス・レベルをプロットする方法について何かアイデアはありますか？


これが私のバージョンです。しかし、各「現在のタイムフレーム」のバーについて、10日分の日足バーを取得する方法が見つかりません。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|B_ATR_Levels.mq5
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Skullnick"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

//--- インジケーター・プロットの設定
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots   6

#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE 
#property indicator_color1  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_label1  "Resistance 1"
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_width2  1
#property indicator_label2  "Resistance 2"
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_width3  1
#property indicator_label3  "Resistance 3"
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type4   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color4  clrOrangeRed
#property indicator_width4  1
#property indicator_label4  "Support 1"
#property indicator_style4  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type5   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color5  clrOrangeRed
#property indicator_width5  1
#property indicator_label5  "Support 2"
#property indicator_style5  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type6   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color6  clrOrangeRed
#property indicator_width6  1
#property indicator_label6  "Support 3"
#property indicator_style6  STYLE_DASH

//--- 入力
input int             inpAtrPeriod   = 21;             // ATR期間

//--- インジケータ・バッファ
double ExtR1Buffer[];
double ExtR2Buffer[];
double ExtR3Buffer[];
double ExtS1Buffer[];
double ExtS2Buffer[];
double ExtS3Buffer[];

// 平均トゥルー・レンジの重み
double dWeights[];

// グローバル変数
double dATR           = 0;
double dPreviousClose = 0;
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタムインジケータ初期化関数
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- インジケータ・バッファのマッピング
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtR1Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // 抵抗レベル1
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtR2Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // 抵抗レベル2
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtR3Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // 抵抗レベル3
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtS1Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // サポートレベル1
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtS2Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // サポートレベル2
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtS3Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // サポートレベル3
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR1Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR2Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR3Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS1Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS2Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS3Buffer,    true);
   
   // ウェイトのサイズ変更
   ArrayResize(dWeights, inpAtrPeriod);
 
   // スムージングを設定する
   double dSmoothing = 2.0 / (ArraySize(dWeights) + 1);
   
   // ウェイト計算
   for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(dWeights); i++)  
      dWeights[i] = dSmoothing * MathPow(1 - dSmoothing, i);   
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム・インジケータ反復関数|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
    
   // デイリーデータを取得し、十分なデータがあるかチェックする
   MqlRates oDailyRates[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(oDailyRates, true);
     
   int iLast = 0;
   
   if(prev_calculated == 0)  
      iLast  = rates_total - 1;  
   else 
      iLast  = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   
   //--- レベルを計算する
   for(int i = iLast; i >= 0 && !IsStopped();i--)
   {
      
      int iNumDaysCopied = CopyRates(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 1, inpAtrPeriod + 1, oDailyRates);
      if(iNumDaysCopied >= (inpAtrPeriod+1) && bIsNewDay() == true)
      {
        // その日のATRを計算する
          dATR            = dCalculateATR(oDailyRates);
          dPreviousClose  = oDailyRates[0].close;        
      }
      
      ExtR1Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 0.5  * dATR;
      ExtR2Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 0.75 * dATR;
      ExtR3Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 1.0  * dATR;
      ExtS1Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 0.5  * dATR;
      ExtS2Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 0.75 * dATR;
      ExtS3Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 1.0  * dATR;
   }

//--- 次の呼び出しのためにprev_calculatedの値を返す
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ATRを計算する|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double dCalculateATR(const MqlRates &oRates[])
{
    double dValue = 0;
    int iIndex    = 0;
    
    for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(dWeights); i++)
    {
       double dHL   = oRates[i].high - oRates[i].low;
       double dHCp  = MathAbs(oRates[i].high - oRates[i+1].close);
       double dLCp  = MathAbs(oRates[i].low - oRates[i+1].close);
       double dTR   = MathMax(MathMax(dHL, dHCp),dLCp);
       
       dValue +=  dTR * dWeights[iIndex];      
       iIndex++;
    }   
    return dValue;
}

//-----------------------------
// チェック・ニュー・デイ
//-----------------------------
bool bIsNewDay(void)
{
   bool bNewDay  = false;
   
   static datetime oDateOld;  
   datetime        oDateNew[1];
   
   MqlDateTime oStructDateOld;
   MqlDateTime oStructDateNew;

   // 現在時刻の配列をNew_Timeにコピーする。
   int iCopyHandle = CopyTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0, 1, oDateNew);
   
   TimeToStruct(oDateNew[0] , oStructDateNew);
   TimeToStruct(oDateOld    , oStructDateOld);
   
   // コピーに成功した場合
   if(iCopyHandle>0)
   {
      // イフ・ニュー・デイ
      if(oStructDateNew.day != oStructDateOld.day)
      {
         bNewDay  =  true;   
         oDateOld =  oDateNew[0];        
      }
   }      
   return bNewDay;     
}
 
これのMT4バージョンをお願いします。
 
インジケーターの水平線を、右側だけを示す短い水平線に変更する方法。
 
xy618z 水平線を 短い水平線に変更し、右側のみを表示する方法。

こんにちは

水平線を作成するには

   ObjectCreate(0,_name,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0);

開始時間＋'n'ピリオドを停止時間にしてください。

 
Anil Varma #:

こんにちは

水平線を作成するには

で水平線を作成し、開始時刻 + 'n' ピリオドを停止時刻とします。

水平線は常にチャート全体に広がります - 時間パラメータで制限することはできません :https://www.mql5.com/ja/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_hline

ありがとう。
 
コンパイルできないエラーが4つある
 
merky16 # コンパイルできないエラーが4つ
2018年に公開されたもので、コードはその後進化している。作者が更新するかどうかは誰にもわからない。

免責事項：あなたが言ったように、エラーが含まれていると仮定している。私自身はコンパイルしていない。
 
merky16 #:
コンパイルできないエラーが4つあります。

コンパイルエラーはありません


