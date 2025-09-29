Indicators: ATR Probability Levels

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ATR Probability Levels:

Probability levels based on ATR. "Probability" is calculated based on the projected Average True Range and previous period Close.

Defaults are using daily period, but any time frame supported by MetaTrader 5 can be used.

Author: Mladen Rakic

 

Great Indicator ! I created the same using buffers, any idea on how to plot support and resistance levels for each day, instead of having only the current day ?


Here's my version so far. But I can't find a way to get 10 days of daily bars for each 'current timeframe' bar.. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 B_ATR_Levels.mq5 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Skullnick"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

//--- Indicator Plot Settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots   6

#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE 
#property indicator_color1  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_label1  "Resistance 1"
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_width2  1
#property indicator_label2  "Resistance 2"
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_width3  1
#property indicator_label3  "Resistance 3"
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type4   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color4  clrOrangeRed
#property indicator_width4  1
#property indicator_label4  "Support 1"
#property indicator_style4  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type5   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color5  clrOrangeRed
#property indicator_width5  1
#property indicator_label5  "Support 2"
#property indicator_style5  STYLE_DASH

#property indicator_type6   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color6  clrOrangeRed
#property indicator_width6  1
#property indicator_label6  "Support 3"
#property indicator_style6  STYLE_DASH

//--- Inputs
input int             inpAtrPeriod   = 21;             // ATR period

//--- Indicator buffers
double ExtR1Buffer[];
double ExtR2Buffer[];
double ExtR3Buffer[];
double ExtS1Buffer[];
double ExtS2Buffer[];
double ExtS3Buffer[];

// Weights for Average True Range
double dWeights[];

// Global Variable
double dATR           = 0;
double dPreviousClose = 0;
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtR1Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // Resistance Level 1
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtR2Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // Resistance Level 2
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtR3Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // Resistance Level 3
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtS1Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // Support    Level 1
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtS2Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // Support    Level 2
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtS3Buffer,   INDICATOR_DATA);         // Support    Level 3
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR1Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR2Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR3Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS1Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS2Buffer,    true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS3Buffer,    true);
   
   // Resize Weights
   ArrayResize(dWeights, inpAtrPeriod);
 
   // Set Smoothing
   double dSmoothing = 2.0 / (ArraySize(dWeights) + 1);
   
   // Weights Calculation
   for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(dWeights); i++)  
      dWeights[i] = dSmoothing * MathPow(1 - dSmoothing, i);   
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
    
   // Get Daily Data and Check for Sufficient Data
   MqlRates oDailyRates[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(oDailyRates, true);
     
   int iLast = 0;
   
   if(prev_calculated == 0)  
      iLast  = rates_total - 1;  
   else 
      iLast  = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   
   //--- Calculate Levels
   for(int i = iLast; i >= 0 && !IsStopped();i--)
   {
      
      int iNumDaysCopied = CopyRates(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 1, inpAtrPeriod + 1, oDailyRates);
      if(iNumDaysCopied >= (inpAtrPeriod+1) && bIsNewDay() == true)
      {
        // Calculate ATR for the day
          dATR            = dCalculateATR(oDailyRates);
          dPreviousClose  = oDailyRates[0].close;        
      }
      
      ExtR1Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 0.5  * dATR;
      ExtR2Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 0.75 * dATR;
      ExtR3Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 1.0  * dATR;
      ExtS1Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 0.5  * dATR;
      ExtS2Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 0.75 * dATR;
      ExtS3Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 1.0  * dATR;
   }

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate ATR                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double dCalculateATR(const MqlRates &oRates[])
{
    double dValue = 0;
    int iIndex    = 0;
    
    for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(dWeights); i++)
    {
       double dHL   = oRates[i].high - oRates[i].low;
       double dHCp  = MathAbs(oRates[i].high - oRates[i+1].close);
       double dLCp  = MathAbs(oRates[i].low - oRates[i+1].close);
       double dTR   = MathMax(MathMax(dHL, dHCp),dLCp);
       
       dValue +=  dTR * dWeights[iIndex];      
       iIndex++;
    }   
    return dValue;
}

//-----------------------------
// --  Check New Day
//-----------------------------
bool bIsNewDay(void)
{
   bool bNewDay  = false;
   
   static datetime oDateOld;  
   datetime        oDateNew[1];
   
   MqlDateTime oStructDateOld;
   MqlDateTime oStructDateNew;

   // Copy Array of Current Time to New_Time
   int iCopyHandle = CopyTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0, 1, oDateNew);
   
   TimeToStruct(oDateNew[0] , oStructDateNew);
   TimeToStruct(oDateOld    , oStructDateOld);
   
   // If Successful copy
   if(iCopyHandle>0)
   {
      // If New Day
      if(oStructDateNew.day != oStructDateOld.day)
      {
         bNewDay  =  true;   
         oDateOld =  oDateNew[0];        
      }
   }      
   return bNewDay;     
}
 
i would like a mt4 version of this please.
 
How to change the indicator horizontal line into a short horizontal line, showing only the right side.
 
xy618z #:
How to change the indicator horizontal line into a short horizontal line, showing only the right side.

Hi

you can try to create horizontal line using 

   ObjectCreate(0,_name,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0);

and start time + 'n' periods as stop time.

 
Anil Varma #:

Hi

you can try to create horizontal line using 

and start time + 'n' periods as stop time.

Horizontal line always expands on the whole chart - you can not limit it by time parameter : https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_hline

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_HLINE
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_HLINE
  • www.mql5.com
OBJ_HLINE - Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Thank you.
 
Cannot compile has 4 errors
 
merky16 #Cannot compile has 4 errors
Published in 2018, the code has evolved since then. The author may or may not update it, who knows.

Disclaimer: I'm assuming, as you said, that it contains errors; I haven't compiled it myself.
 
merky16 #:
Cannot compile has 4 errors

There are no compilation errors


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