確率変数xに対して、パラメータa、bを用いてガンマ分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。

double  MathCumulativeDistributionGamma(
  const double  x,             // 確率変数の値
  const double  a,             // 分布の1番目のパラメータ（形状）
  const double  b,             // 分布の2番目のパラメータ（スケール）
  const bool    tail,         // 計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率が計算される
  const bool   log_mode,     // 値の対数を計算する。log_mode=trueの場合は、確率の自然対数が返される
  int&          error_code    // エラーコードを格納する変数
  );

確率変数の配列x[]に対してパラメータa、bを用いてガンマ分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのpgamma()の類似体です。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionGamma(
  const double& x[],           // 確率変数の値を持つ配列
  const double  a,             // 分布の1番目のパラメータ（形状）
  const double  b,             // 分布の2番目のパラメータ（スケール）
  const bool    tail,           // 計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率が計算される
  const bool   log_mode,       // 値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合は、確率の自然対数が計算される
  double&      result[]        // 確率関数の値の配列
  );

確率変数の配列x[]に対してパラメータa、bを用いてガンマ分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionGamma(
  const double& x[],           // 確率変数の値を持つ配列
  const double  a,             // 分布の1番目のパラメータ（形状）
  const double  b,             // 分布の2番目のパラメータ（スケール）
  double&      result[]        // 確率関数の値の配列
  );

パラメータ

x

[in]  確率変数の値

x[]

[in]  確率変数の値を持つ配列

a

[in]  分布の1番目のパラメータ（形状1）

b

[in]  分布の2番目のパラメータ（形状2）

tail

[in]  計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率を計算する。

log_mode

[in]  値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、確率の自然対数を計算する。

error_code

[out]  エラーコードを格納する変数

result[]

[out]  確率関数の値の配列