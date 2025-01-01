ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCHashSet<T>UnionWith 

UnionWith

現在の集合と指定されたコレクションまたは配列の和集合操作を生成します。現在のコレクション（配列）に、指定されたコレクション（配列）から不足している要素を追加します。

ICollection<T>インターフェイスを実装するコレクションを扱うためのバージョン：

void UnionWith(
  ICollection<T>*  collection     // コレクション
  );

配列を扱うためのバージョン：

void UnionWith(
  T&  array[]                    // 配列
  );

パラメータ

*collection

[in]  現在の集合と和結合するコレクション

&collection[]

[in]  現在の集合と和結合する配列

注意事項

結果は現在のコレクション（配列）に書き込まれます。