MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCHashSet<T>SymmetricExceptWith 

SymmetricExceptWith

現在の集合と指定されたコレクション（配列）の対称差集合操作を生成します。現在のコレクションを変更して、ソースオブジェクトまたは指定されたコレクション（配列）の一方にのみ存在する要素のみを含むようにします。

ICollection<T>インターフェイスを実装するコレクションを扱うためのバージョン：

void SymmetricExceptWith(
  ICollection<T>*  collection     // コレクション
  );

配列を扱うためのバージョン：

void SymmetricExceptWith(
  T&  array[]                    // 配列
  );

パラメータ

*collection

[in] 対称差を生成するコレクション

&collection[]

[in]  対称差を生成する配列

注意事項

結果は現在のコレクション（配列）に書き込まれます。