At

配列の指定された位置から要素を取得します。

string  At(
  int  pos      // 位置
  ) const

パラメータ

pos

[in] 配列での望まれた要素の位置

戻り値

The value of the element in case of success, "- if there was an attempt to get an element from not existing position (in this case the last error will be ERR_OUT_OF_RANGE).

注意事項

STRING_MAX は配列要素の有効な値である可能性もあるので、この値が取得されたら、常に最終のエラーコードをチェックします。

例:

//--- CArrayString::At(int) の例
#include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
 {
  CArrayString *array=new CArrayString;
  //---
  if(array==NULL)
    {
    printf("Object create error");
    return;
    }
  //--- 配列要素を追加する
  //--- . にて。.
  for(int i=0;i<array.Total();i++)
    {
    string result=array.At(i);
    if(result=="" && GetLastError()==ERR_OUT_OF_RANGE)
       {
        //--- 配列読み込みエラー
        printf("Get element error");
        delete array;
        return;
       }
    //--- 要素を使用する
    //--- . にて。.
    }
  //--- 配列を削除する
  delete array;
 }