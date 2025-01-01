- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
At
配列の指定された位置から要素を取得します。
|
string At(
パラメータ
pos
[in] 配列での望まれた要素の位置
戻り値
The value of the element in case of success, "- if there was an attempt to get an element from not existing position (in this case the last error will be ERR_OUT_OF_RANGE).
注意事項
STRING_MAX は配列要素の有効な値である可能性もあるので、この値が取得されたら、常に最終のエラーコードをチェックします。
例:
|
//--- CArrayString::At(int) の例