At

配列の指定された位置から要素を取得します。

string At(

int pos

) const

パラメータ

pos

[in] 配列での望まれた要素の位置

戻り値

The value of the element in case of success, "- if there was an attempt to get an element from not existing position (in this case the last error will be ERR_OUT_OF_RANGE).

注意事項

STRING_MAX は配列要素の有効な値である可能性もあるので、この値が取得されたら、常に最終のエラーコードをチェックします。

例: