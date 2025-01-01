PLUInverse

Computes the inverse of an LU-factored general matrix AF computed by FactorizationPLURaw. LAPACK function GETRI.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::PLUInverse(

long[]& ipiv,

matrix& AI

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::PLUInverse(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixf& AI

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::PLUInverse(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixc& AI

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::PLUInverse(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixcf& AI

);

Parameters

ipiv

[in] Pivot indices array obtained as result of GETRF function.

AI

[out] Inverted matrix.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of GETRF function.