CholeskyInverse

Computes the inverse of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian positive-definite matrix using the LLT factorization computed by FactorizationCholesky. LAPACK function POTRI.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::CholeskyInverse(
  matrix&       AI           // inverse of matrix A
  );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::CholeskyInverse(
  matrixf&     AI           // inverse of matrix A
  );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::CholeskyInverse(
  matrixc&     AI           // inverse of matrix A
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::CholeskyInverse(
  matrixcf&     AI           // inverse of matrix A
  );

Parameters

ipiv

[in]  Pivot indices array obtained as result of SYTRF or HETRF function.

AI

[out]  Inverted matrix.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix L obtained as result of FactorizationCholesky method.