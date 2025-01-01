DocumentazioneSezioni
PLUInverse 

Computes the inverse of an LU-factored general matrix AF computed by FactorizationPLURaw. LAPACK function GETRI.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::PLUInverse(
   long[]&         ipiv,          // pivot indices array
   matrix&         AI             // inverse of matrix A
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::PLUInverse(
   long[]&         ipiv,          // pivot indices array
   matrixf&        AI             // inverse of matrix A
   );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::PLUInverse(
   long[]&         ipiv,          // pivot indices array
   matrixc&        AI             // inverse of matrix A
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::PLUInverse(
   long[]&         ipiv,          // pivot indices array
   matrixcf&       AI             // inverse of matrix A
   );

Parameters

ipiv

[in]  Pivot indices array obtained as result of GETRF function.

AI

[out]  Inverted matrix.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of GETRF function.