MQL5 リファレンス

CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution 

CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution

Solves a system of linear equations  A * X = B  with a real symmetric or complex Hermitian positive-definite matrix using the factorization A = L * L**T computed by FactorizationCholesky, with multiple right-hand sides. LAPACK function POTRS.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(
  matrix&           B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrix&             X           // solution matrix X
  );
 
bool  matrix::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(
  vector&           B,           // right hand side vector B
  vector&             X           // solution vector X
  );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(
  matrixf&         B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixf&           X           // solution matrix X
  );
 
bool  matrixf::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(
  vectorf&           B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorf&           X           // solution vector X
  );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(
  matrixc&         B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixc&           X           // solution matrix X
  );
 
bool  matrixc::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(
  vectorc&         B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorc&           X           // solution vector X
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(
  matrixcf&         B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixcf&           X           // solution matrix X
  );
 
bool  matrixcf::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(
  vectorcf&         B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorcf&           X           // solution vector X
  );

Parameters

B

[in]  Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out]  Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix L obtained as result of FactorizationCholesky method.

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.