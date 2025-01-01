ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス行列とベクトルのメソッドOpenBLASFactored CalculationsPLUQLinearEquationsSolution 

PLUQLinearEquationsSolution

Solves a system of linear equations

A * X = scale * RHS

with a general N-by-N matrix A using the LU-factoization with complete pivoting computed by FactorizationPLUQRaw. LAPACK function GESC2.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
  long[]&           ipiv,         // pivot indices array
  long[]&           jpiv,         // pivot indices array
  matrix&           B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrix&             X,           // solution matrix X
  double&             scale       // scale factor
  );
 
bool  matrix::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
  long[]&           ipiv,         // pivot indices array
  long[]&           jpiv,         // pivot indices array
  vector&           B,           // right hand side vector B
  vector&             X,           // solution vector X
  double&             scale       // scale factor
  );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
  long[]&           ipiv,         // pivot indices array
  long[]&           jpiv,         // pivot indices array
  matrixf&         B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixf&           X,           // solution matrix X
  float&             scale       // scale factor
  );
 
bool  matrixf::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
  long[]&           ipiv,         // pivot indices array
  long[]&           jpiv,         // pivot indices array
  vectorf&           B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorf&           X,           // solution vector X
  float&             scale       // scale factor
  );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
  long[]&           ipiv,         // pivot indices array
  long[]&           jpiv,         // pivot indices array
  matrixc&         B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixc&           X,           // solution matrix X
  double&             scale       // scale factor
  );
 
bool  matrixc::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
  long[]&           ipiv,         // pivot indices array
  long[]&           jpiv,         // pivot indices array
  vectorc&         B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorc&           X,           // solution vector X
  double&             scale       // scale factor
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
  long[]&           ipiv,         // pivot indices array
  long[]&           jpiv,         // pivot indices array
  matrixcf&         B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixcf&           X,           // solution matrix X
  float&             scale       // scale factor
  );
 
bool  matrixcf::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
  long[]&           ipiv,         // pivot indices array
  long[]&           jpiv,         // pivot indices array
  vectorcf&         B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorcf&           X,           // solution vector X
  float&             scale       // scale factor
  );

Parameters

ipiv

[in]  Rows pivot indices array obtained as result of GETC2 function.

jpiv

[in]  Columns pivot indices array obtained as result of GETC2 function.

B

[in]  Matrix B whose column is the right-hand side for the system of equations, matix B must contain only one column. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out]  Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

scale

[out]  Scale factor; scale is chosen 0 <= scale <= 1 to prevent overflow in the solution.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of GETC2 function.

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.

 