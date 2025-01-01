- PLULinearEquationsSolution
- PLUInverse
- PLUCondNumReciprocal
- PLUQLinearEquationsSolution
- PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution
- PLUGeTridCondNumReciprocal
- LDLLinearEquationsSolution
- LDLInverse
- LDLCondNumReciprocal
- LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution
- LDLSyTridPDCondNumReciprocal
- CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution
- CholeskyInverse
- CholeskyCondNumReciprocal
- SylvesterEquationSchur
- SylvesterEquationSchurBlocked
- Pseudo Inverse
- Polar Decomposition
PLUQLinearEquationsSolution
Solves a system of linear equations
A * X = scale * RHS
with a general N-by-N matrix A using the LU-factoization with complete pivoting computed by FactorizationPLUQRaw. LAPACK function GESC2.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(
Parameters
ipiv
[in] Rows pivot indices array obtained as result of GETC2 function.
jpiv
[in] Columns pivot indices array obtained as result of GETC2 function.
B
[in] Matrix B whose column is the right-hand side for the system of equations, matix B must contain only one column. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.
X
[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.
scale
[out] Scale factor; scale is chosen 0 <= scale <= 1 to prevent overflow in the solution.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of GETC2 function.
Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.