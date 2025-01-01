- PLULinearEquationsSolution
- PLUInverse
- PLUCondNumReciprocal
- PLUQLinearEquationsSolution
- PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution
- PLUGeTridCondNumReciprocal
- LDLLinearEquationsSolution
- LDLInverse
- LDLCondNumReciprocal
- LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution
- LDLSyTridPDCondNumReciprocal
- CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution
- CholeskyInverse
- CholeskyCondNumReciprocal
- SylvesterEquationSchur
- SylvesterEquationSchurBlocked
- Pseudo Inverse
- Polar Decomposition
PLUInverse
Computes the inverse of an LU-factored general matrix AF computed by FactorizationPLURaw. LAPACK function GETRI.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::PLUInverse(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::PLUInverse(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::PLUInverse(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::PLUInverse(
Parameters
ipiv
[in] Pivot indices array obtained as result of GETRF function.
AI
[out] Inverted matrix.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of GETRF function.