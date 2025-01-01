There is no special function in the OpenBLAS library to calculate the polar decomposition of a matrix. However, for this purpose can be used singular value decomposition (SVD):

Polar decomposition formula: A = Q * P, where:

Q - orthogonal (or unitary) matrix

P - symmetric (or Hermitian) positive-definite matrix.

How can be calculated polar decomposition using SVD.

SVD formula: A = U * Σ * VT ==> (U * VT) * (V * Σ * VT), ie Q = U * VT and P = V * Σ * VT

Example