There is no special function in the OpenBLAS library to calculate the polar decomposition of a matrix. However, for this purpose can be used singular value decomposition (SVD):

Polar decomposition formula: A = Q * P, where:

Q - orthogonal (or unitary) matrix

P - symmetric (or Hermitian) positive-definite matrix.

How can be calculated polar decomposition using SVD.

SVD formula: A = U * Σ * VT ==> (U * VT) * (V * Σ * VT), ie Q = U * VT and P = V * Σ * VT

Example

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Тест функции PolarDecomposition: проверка Q ортогональна и Q*P=A |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TestPolarDecomposition(ulong size_m,ulong size_n)
 {
  matrix matrix_a=matrix::Random(size_m,size_n);
  matrix matrix_q,matrix_p;
  if(!PolarDecomposition(matrix_a,matrix_q,matrix_p))
    return(1000);
 
//--- check orthogonality
  matrix matrix_qqt=(size_m<=size_n) ? matrix_q@matrix_q.Transpose() : matrix_q.Transpose()@matrix_q;
  matrix matrix_i=matrix::Identity(matrix_qqt.Rows(),matrix_qqt.Cols());
  int   errors=(int)matrix_i.Compare(matrix_qqt,1e-11);
  printf("matrix Q is %sorthogonal",errors==0?"":"not ");
 
//--- polar decomposition test  Q * P = A
  matrix matrix_a2=matrix_q @ matrix_p;
  errors+=(int)matrix_a.Compare(matrix_a2,1e-11);
 
  printf("Polar Decomposition via SVD %s  matrix size %d x %d  errors=%d",errors==0?"passed":"failed",size_m,size_n,errors);
 
  return(errors);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Полярное разложение матрицы A = Q * P через сингулярное разлож.  |
//| Q — ортогональная, P — положит. определённая симметричная матрица|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PolarDecomposition(matrix& matrix_a,matrix& matrix_q,matrix& matrix_p)
 {
//--- SVD
  matrix matrix_u,matrix_vt;
  vector vector_s;
  if(!matrix_a.SingularValueDecompositionDC(SVDZ_S,vector_s,matrix_u,matrix_vt))
    return(false);
 
//--- get diagonal matrix
  ulong diag=vector_s.Size();
  matrix matrix_s=matrix::Zeros(diag,diag);
  matrix_s.Diag(vector_s);
 
//--- Q = U * VT
  matrix_q=matrix_u @ matrix_vt;
//--- P = V * Σ * VT
  matrix_p=matrix_vt.Transpose() @ matrix_s @ matrix_vt;
 
  return(true);
 }

 

 