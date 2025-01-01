CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution

Solves a system of linear equations A * X = B with a real symmetric or complex Hermitian positive-definite matrix using the factorization A = L * L**T computed by FactorizationCholesky, with multiple right-hand sides. LAPACK function POTRS.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(

matrix& B,

matrix& X

);



bool matrix::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(

vector& B,

vector& X

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(

matrixf& B,

matrixf& X

);



bool matrixf::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(

vectorf& B,

vectorf& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(

matrixc& B,

matrixc& X

);



bool matrixc::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(

vectorc& B,

vectorc& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& X

);



bool matrixcf::CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution(

vectorcf& B,

vectorcf& X

);

Parameters

B

[in] Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix L obtained as result of FactorizationCholesky method.

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.