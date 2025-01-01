ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス行列とベクトルのメソッドOpenBLASFactorizationsFactorizationCholesky 

FactorizationCholesky

Computes the factorization of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian positive-definite matrix A. The factorization has the form:

   A = L *  L**T in case of lower triangular or symmetric matrix A

or

   A = U**T  * U in case of upper triangular matrix A

where L is lower triangular, U is upper triangular. LAPACK function POTRF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::FactorizationCholesky(
  matrix&       L           // lower or upper triangular matrix
  );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrix::FactorizationCholesky(
  matrixf&     L           // lower or upper triangular matrix
  );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::FactorizationCholesky(
  matrixc&     L           // lower or upper triangular matrix
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrix::FactorizationCholesky(
  matrixcf&     L           // lower or upper triangular matrix
  );

Parameters

L

[out]  Lower or upper triangular matrix.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a symmetric (Hermitian), upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian conjugated).

Matrices L and D can be used for further calculations with methods LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution and LDLSyTridPDCondNumReciprocal.