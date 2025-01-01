CholeskyInverse

Computes the inverse of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian positive-definite matrix using the LLT factorization computed by FactorizationCholesky. LAPACK function POTRI.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::CholeskyInverse(

matrix& AI

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::CholeskyInverse(

matrixf& AI

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::CholeskyInverse(

matrixc& AI

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::CholeskyInverse(

matrixcf& AI

);

Parameters

ipiv

[out] Inverted matrix.

AI

[out] Inverted matrix.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix L obtained as result of FactorizationCholesky method.