Computes the inverse of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian positive-definite matrix using the LLT factorization computed by FactorizationCholesky. LAPACK function POTRI.
Computing for type matrix<double>
bool matrix::CholeskyInverse(
Computing for type matrix<float>
bool matrixf::CholeskyInverse(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
bool matrixc::CholeskyInverse(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
bool matrixcf::CholeskyInverse(
Parameters
ipiv
[in] Pivot indices array obtained as result of SYTRF or HETRF function.
AI
[out] Inverted matrix.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
This method is applied to the matrix L obtained as result of FactorizationCholesky method.