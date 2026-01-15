SegnaliSezioni
Lachezar Krastev

GOLD Scalper PRO

Lachezar Krastev
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
56
Profit Trade:
43 (76.78%)
Loss Trade:
13 (23.21%)
Best Trade:
13.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
194.52 USD (19 729 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-144.15 USD (14 177 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (54.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
54.72 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.19
Long Trade:
26 (46.43%)
Short Trade:
30 (53.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.35
Profitto previsto:
0.90 USD
Profitto medio:
4.52 USD
Perdita media:
-11.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-24.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-24.34 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
15.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
14.26 USD
Massimale:
42.20 USD (8.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.72% (42.16 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 50
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.70 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +54.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -24.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29540
This is the official signal account of GOLD Scalper PRO expert advisor. 

GOLD Scalper PRO MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33507

GOLD Scalper PRO MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33508

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.15 10:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
