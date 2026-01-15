- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
56
Profit Trade:
43 (76.78%)
Loss Trade:
13 (23.21%)
Best Trade:
13.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
194.52 USD (19 729 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-144.15 USD (14 177 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (54.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
54.72 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.19
Long Trade:
26 (46.43%)
Short Trade:
30 (53.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.35
Profitto previsto:
0.90 USD
Profitto medio:
4.52 USD
Perdita media:
-11.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-24.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-24.34 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
15.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
14.26 USD
Massimale:
42.20 USD (8.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.72% (42.16 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|50
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.70 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +54.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -24.34 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29540
This is the official signal account of GOLD Scalper PRO expert advisor.
GOLD Scalper PRO MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33507
GOLD Scalper PRO MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33508
