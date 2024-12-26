- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
56
Profit Trade:
46 (82.14%)
Loss Trade:
10 (17.86%)
Best Trade:
4.61 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
62.15 USD (7 450 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-49.81 USD (6 725 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (19.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
19.91 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
35.95%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.24%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.55
Long Trade:
41 (73.21%)
Short Trade:
15 (26.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.25
Profitto previsto:
0.22 USD
Profitto medio:
1.35 USD
Perdita media:
-4.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-12.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-14.95 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.85%
Previsione annuale:
12.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.36 USD
Massimale:
22.42 USD (4.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.24% (22.42 USD)
Per equità:
2.96% (15.66 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|10
|NZDJPY
|7
|EURCHF
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDJPY
|5
|USDCHF
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|CADJPY
|8
|NZDJPY
|-14
|EURCHF
|4
|EURCAD
|11
|USDCAD
|7
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDCHF
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|-11
|AUDCAD
|-1
|USDJPY
|0
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|0
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|-1.9K
|EURCHF
|338
|EURCAD
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|967
|AUDJPY
|495
|USDCHF
|-19
|EURUSD
|140
|EURAUD
|-1.6K
|AUDCAD
|-201
|USDJPY
|-124
|NZDUSD
|262
|AUDCHF
|31
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.61 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.18 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US05-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.03 × 72
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.05 × 143
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.26 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.71 × 135
|
TitanFX-03
|0.87 × 30
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.93 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|1.00 × 46
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.11 × 1395
|
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
|1.58 × 98
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|2.50 × 18
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.64 × 698
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|4.39 × 76
|
XMGlobal-Real 23
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real11
|4.82 × 738
|
LQD1-Live01
|5.09 × 173
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.60 × 234
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.75 × 4
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|12.70 × 73
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|13.63 × 35
|
Exness-Real19
|15.13 × 209
This is a trend following strategy on 1H and 4H timeframes. It only uses a max of 2% of your equity per trade with profit target and stop loss placed in all trades. This is a very conservative trading style, so expect to have 2 to 3 trades per week only. No trading during high impact news events and doesn't trade on Fridays as we are trying to avoid weekend holding of trades.
