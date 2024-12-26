SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Pip Hunter Pro
Jonas Torrevillas

Pip Hunter Pro

Jonas Torrevillas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
37 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 2%
Axi-US05-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
56
Profit Trade:
46 (82.14%)
Loss Trade:
10 (17.86%)
Best Trade:
4.61 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
62.15 USD (7 450 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-49.81 USD (6 725 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (19.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
19.91 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
35.95%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.24%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.55
Long Trade:
41 (73.21%)
Short Trade:
15 (26.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.25
Profitto previsto:
0.22 USD
Profitto medio:
1.35 USD
Perdita media:
-4.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-12.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-14.95 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.85%
Previsione annuale:
12.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.36 USD
Massimale:
22.42 USD (4.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.24% (22.42 USD)
Per equità:
2.96% (15.66 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
CADJPY 10
NZDJPY 7
EURCHF 6
EURCAD 5
USDCAD 5
AUDJPY 5
USDCHF 4
EURUSD 4
EURAUD 3
AUDCAD 2
USDJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDCHF 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
CADJPY 8
NZDJPY -14
EURCHF 4
EURCAD 11
USDCAD 7
AUDJPY 4
USDCHF 2
EURUSD 1
EURAUD -11
AUDCAD -1
USDJPY 0
NZDUSD 3
AUDCHF 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
CADJPY 1.2K
NZDJPY -1.9K
EURCHF 338
EURCAD 1.3K
USDCAD 967
AUDJPY 495
USDCHF -19
EURUSD 140
EURAUD -1.6K
AUDCAD -201
USDJPY -124
NZDUSD 262
AUDCHF 31
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.61 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.18 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US05-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
0.03 × 72
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.05 × 143
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.26 × 115
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.71 × 135
TitanFX-03
0.87 × 30
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.93 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 46
Tickmill-Live09
1.11 × 1395
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
1.58 × 98
EightcapLtd-Real-4
2.50 × 18
Axi-US02-Live
2.64 × 698
XMTrading-Real 31
4.39 × 76
XMGlobal-Real 23
4.50 × 2
Exness-Real11
4.82 × 738
LQD1-Live01
5.09 × 173
Axi-US09-Live
5.60 × 234
FxPro.com-Real05
8.75 × 4
MaxrichGroup-Real
12.70 × 73
XMGlobal-Real 14
13.63 × 35
Exness-Real19
15.13 × 209
This is a trend following strategy on 1H and 4H timeframes. It only uses a max of 2% of your equity per trade with profit target and stop loss placed in all trades. This is a very conservative trading style, so expect to have 2 to 3 trades per week only. No trading during high impact news events and doesn't trade on Fridays as we are trying to avoid weekend holding of trades.


Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Pip Hunter Pro
30USD al mese
2%
0
0
USD
512
USD
37
0%
56
82%
36%
1.24
0.22
USD
4%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.