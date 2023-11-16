- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 856
Profit Trade:
1 349 (72.68%)
Loss Trade:
507 (27.32%)
Best Trade:
59 290.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-140 200.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
6 651 040.00 JPY (200 473 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 438 204.00 JPY (160 134 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (82 460.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
134 665.00 JPY (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
55.15%
Massimo carico di deposito:
99.84%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.17
Long Trade:
1 238 (66.70%)
Short Trade:
618 (33.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
653.47 JPY
Profitto medio:
4 930.35 JPY
Perdita media:
-10 726.24 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-2 580.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-140 200.00 JPY (1)
Crescita mensile:
-0.44%
Previsione annuale:
-5.28%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
47 974.00 JPY
Massimale:
291 017.00 JPY (19.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.64% (228 630.00 JPY)
Per equità:
44.67% (731 400.00 JPY)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1029
|EURJPY
|391
|EURUSD
|295
|GBPJPY
|141
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|7.3K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|EURUSD
|532
|GBPJPY
|61
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|24K
|EURJPY
|15K
|EURUSD
|804
|GBPJPY
|485
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +59 290.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -140 200 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +82 460.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 580.00 JPY
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RakutenSecurities-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|1.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real3
|2.12 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|3.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|3.20 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real14
|3.67 × 3
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|4.12 × 34
|
Ava-Real 1
|4.86 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|6.25 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|6.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|7.32 × 122
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|7.38 × 375
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|7.66 × 190
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|7.75 × 93
|
Exness-Real7
|7.86 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|7.88 × 411
|
RakutenSecuritiesAustralia-Live
|7.94 × 500
|
RoboForex-Prime
|8.06 × 65
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.71 × 35
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|9.12 × 26
|
Exness-Real6
|9.49 × 144
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|9.50 × 2
|
AlgoGlobal-Real
|9.99 × 575
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|10.32 × 248
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|10.40 × 116
My signals give solid profits.
Backtesting over the past 20 years has yielded approximately 2 billion in compound interest. In real trading, we have made an average profit of 200,000 yen per month from June to the present, and we expect even more profits as we gradually increase the number of lots.
The reasons for such reliable transactions are as follows.
① Operation using three EAs that do not involve emotions
②Each EA has different logic, and each makes profit
③ Sound logic of not trading when the market price moves significantly
