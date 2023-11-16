SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Solid Deal 14
Takaho Seto

Solid Deal 14

Takaho Seto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
126 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 220%
RakutenSecurities-Live
1:25
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 856
Profit Trade:
1 349 (72.68%)
Loss Trade:
507 (27.32%)
Best Trade:
59 290.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-140 200.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
6 651 040.00 JPY (200 473 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 438 204.00 JPY (160 134 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (82 460.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
134 665.00 JPY (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
55.15%
Massimo carico di deposito:
99.84%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.17
Long Trade:
1 238 (66.70%)
Short Trade:
618 (33.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
653.47 JPY
Profitto medio:
4 930.35 JPY
Perdita media:
-10 726.24 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-2 580.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-140 200.00 JPY (1)
Crescita mensile:
-0.44%
Previsione annuale:
-5.28%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
47 974.00 JPY
Massimale:
291 017.00 JPY (19.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.64% (228 630.00 JPY)
Per equità:
44.67% (731 400.00 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 1029
EURJPY 391
EURUSD 295
GBPJPY 141
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 7.3K
EURJPY 2.7K
EURUSD 532
GBPJPY 61
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 24K
EURJPY 15K
EURUSD 804
GBPJPY 485
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +59 290.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -140 200 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +82 460.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 580.00 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RakutenSecurities-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

My signals give solid profits.
Backtesting over the past 20 years has yielded approximately 2 billion in compound interest. In real trading, we have made an average profit of 200,000 yen per month from June to the present, and we expect even more profits as we gradually increase the number of lots.
The reasons for such reliable transactions are as follows.
① Operation using three EAs that do not involve emotions
②Each EA has different logic, and each makes profit
③ Sound logic of not trading when the market price moves significantly
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Solid Deal 14
30USD al mese
220%
0
0
USD
814K
JPY
126
97%
1 856
72%
55%
1.22
653.47
JPY
45%
1:25
Copia

