Takaho Seto

Solid Deal 14

Takaho Seto
0 avis
Fiabilité
126 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 220%
RakutenSecurities-Live
1:25
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 854
Bénéfice trades:
1 348 (72.70%)
Perte trades:
506 (27.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
59 290.00 JPY
Pire transaction:
-140 200.00 JPY
Bénéfice brut:
6 646 367.00 JPY (200 370 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 434 964.00 JPY (159 810 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (82 460.00 JPY)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
134 665.00 JPY (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
55.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
99.84%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.16
Longs trades:
1 237 (66.72%)
Courts trades:
617 (33.28%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
653.40 JPY
Bénéfice moyen:
4 930.54 JPY
Perte moyenne:
-10 741.04 JPY
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-2 580.00 JPY)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-140 200.00 JPY (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.53%
Prévision annuelle:
-6.45%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
47 974.00 JPY
Maximal:
291 017.00 JPY (19.10%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.64% (228 630.00 JPY)
Par fonds propres:
44.67% (731 400.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 1028
EURJPY 391
EURUSD 294
GBPJPY 141
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 7.4K
EURJPY 2.7K
EURUSD 491
GBPJPY 61
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 24K
EURJPY 15K
EURUSD 701
GBPJPY 485
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59 290.00 JPY
Pire transaction: -140 200 JPY
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +82 460.00 JPY
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 580.00 JPY

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RakutenSecurities-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AdmiralMarkets-Live3
1.67 × 3
Exness-Real3
2.12 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live02
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
3.20 × 10
FPMarkets-Live
3.33 × 3
Exness-Real14
3.67 × 3
WindsorBrokers-REAL
4.12 × 34
Ava-Real 1
4.86 × 7
Tickmill-Live08
6.25 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 35
6.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
7.32 × 122
ICMarketsSC-Live09
7.38 × 375
ICMarketsSC-Live06
7.66 × 190
ICMarketsSC-Live03
7.75 × 93
Exness-Real7
7.86 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live20
7.88 × 411
RakutenSecuritiesAustralia-Live
7.94 × 500
RoboForex-Prime
8.06 × 65
FusionMarkets-Live
8.71 × 35
Pepperstone-Edge12
9.12 × 26
Exness-Real6
9.49 × 144
BlackBullMarkets-Live
9.50 × 2
AlgoGlobal-Real
9.99 × 575
ICMarketsSC-Live31
10.32 × 248
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
10.40 × 116
12 plus...
My signals give solid profits.
Backtesting over the past 20 years has yielded approximately 2 billion in compound interest. In real trading, we have made an average profit of 200,000 yen per month from June to the present, and we expect even more profits as we gradually increase the number of lots.
The reasons for such reliable transactions are as follows.
① Operation using three EAs that do not involve emotions
②Each EA has different logic, and each makes profit
③ Sound logic of not trading when the market price moves significantly
Aucun avis
2025.06.06 08:58
No swaps are charged
2025.06.06 08:58
No swaps are charged
2025.06.05 00:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.09 07:04
No swaps are charged
2025.05.09 07:04
No swaps are charged
2025.05.08 08:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.07 13:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.06 09:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.09 21:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.09 13:39
No swaps are charged
2024.12.09 13:39
No swaps are charged
2024.12.09 12:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.05 03:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.13 00:30
80% of growth achieved within 24 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 501 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.11 08:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.30 22:57
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 487 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.31 22:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.07.31 06:17
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 457 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.23 07:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.07.22 08:20
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 448 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
