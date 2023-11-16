- Croissance
Trades:
1 854
Bénéfice trades:
1 348 (72.70%)
Perte trades:
506 (27.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
59 290.00 JPY
Pire transaction:
-140 200.00 JPY
Bénéfice brut:
6 646 367.00 JPY (200 370 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 434 964.00 JPY (159 810 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (82 460.00 JPY)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
134 665.00 JPY (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
55.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
99.84%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.16
Longs trades:
1 237 (66.72%)
Courts trades:
617 (33.28%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
653.40 JPY
Bénéfice moyen:
4 930.54 JPY
Perte moyenne:
-10 741.04 JPY
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-2 580.00 JPY)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-140 200.00 JPY (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.53%
Prévision annuelle:
-6.45%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
47 974.00 JPY
Maximal:
291 017.00 JPY (19.10%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.64% (228 630.00 JPY)
Par fonds propres:
44.67% (731 400.00 JPY)
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1028
|EURJPY
|391
|EURUSD
|294
|GBPJPY
|141
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|7.4K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|EURUSD
|491
|GBPJPY
|61
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|24K
|EURJPY
|15K
|EURUSD
|701
|GBPJPY
|485
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Meilleure transaction: +59 290.00 JPY
Pire transaction: -140 200 JPY
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +82 460.00 JPY
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 580.00 JPY
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RakutenSecurities-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|1.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real3
|2.12 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|3.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|3.20 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real14
|3.67 × 3
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|4.12 × 34
|
Ava-Real 1
|4.86 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|6.25 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|6.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|7.32 × 122
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|7.38 × 375
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|7.66 × 190
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|7.75 × 93
|
Exness-Real7
|7.86 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|7.88 × 411
|
RakutenSecuritiesAustralia-Live
|7.94 × 500
|
RoboForex-Prime
|8.06 × 65
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.71 × 35
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|9.12 × 26
|
Exness-Real6
|9.49 × 144
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|9.50 × 2
|
AlgoGlobal-Real
|9.99 × 575
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|10.32 × 248
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|10.40 × 116
My signals give solid profits.
Backtesting over the past 20 years has yielded approximately 2 billion in compound interest. In real trading, we have made an average profit of 200,000 yen per month from June to the present, and we expect even more profits as we gradually increase the number of lots.
The reasons for such reliable transactions are as follows.
① Operation using three EAs that do not involve emotions
②Each EA has different logic, and each makes profit
③ Sound logic of not trading when the market price moves significantly
