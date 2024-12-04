SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / LBVB ACAD Virtual
Anh Phan

LBVB ACAD Virtual

Anh Phan
1 recensione
Affidabilità
107 settimane
2 / 99K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 23%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
396
Profit Trade:
322 (81.31%)
Loss Trade:
74 (18.69%)
Best Trade:
225.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-140.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 694.45 USD (101 843 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 884.08 USD (21 260 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (831.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
831.95 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.51
Attività di trading:
83.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.76%
Ultimo trade:
17 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
14.39
Long Trade:
209 (52.78%)
Short Trade:
187 (47.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.61
Profitto previsto:
17.20 USD
Profitto medio:
27.00 USD
Perdita media:
-25.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-472.51 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-472.51 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.26 USD
Massimale:
473.29 USD (1.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.40% (475.66 USD)
Per equità:
5.57% (1 863.96 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 396
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 6.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 81K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +225.62 USD
Worst Trade: -140 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +831.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -472.51 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 165
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
Earnex-Trade
6.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.85 × 184
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
Ava-Real 1-MT5
9.49 × 162
XMGlobal-MT5 12
10.00 × 2
12 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Welcome to LBVB ACAD Virtual Signal 

    • I am currently managing UK funds, FTMO, THE5, AXI SELECT, Neotech, DARWIN ZERO .
    • With a capital of $1000, you can copy at a volume ratio of x0.3 to a maximum of x0.6.
    • 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs AUDCAD .
    • Hardcore Stoploss and close all order 6% base on initial balance ($33.000).
    • Your account's leverage should be at least 1:500 or more to ensure that the signals are copied in the correct proportion to maximize profitability.
    • My signal work best with these brokers: Icmarket, Neotech, Exness, Axitrader , Tickmill , FXTM …
    • I'm currently trading with Neotech Invest.
    • They funded me $500.000 for this system, check it out:    https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/519a7521-48db-492e-8b40-aad47dc4d114?t=1755719976000
    • They have sponsored me $800,000 for my entire system :  https://www.neotechltd.com/top-traders?page=1&amp;q=solovely
    • Please contact me on Telegram at https://t.me/Anh219   - Thank you for your interest in my trading system.



Valutazione media:
Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2024.12.04 12:42 
 

dca như cẹc

2025.09.05 03:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 02:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 08:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 00:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 23:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 21:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 19:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 00:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.08 05:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.22 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 07:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.11 09:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.30 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.28 04:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.18 07:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.10 15:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.10 15:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
LBVB ACAD Virtual
30USD al mese
23%
2
99K
USD
33K
USD
107
93%
396
81%
84%
4.61
17.20
USD
6%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.