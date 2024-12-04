- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
396
Profit Trade:
322 (81.31%)
Loss Trade:
74 (18.69%)
Best Trade:
225.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-140.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 694.45 USD (101 843 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 884.08 USD (21 260 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (831.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
831.95 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.51
Attività di trading:
83.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.76%
Ultimo trade:
17 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
14.39
Long Trade:
209 (52.78%)
Short Trade:
187 (47.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.61
Profitto previsto:
17.20 USD
Profitto medio:
27.00 USD
Perdita media:
-25.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-472.51 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-472.51 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.26 USD
Massimale:
473.29 USD (1.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.40% (475.66 USD)
Per equità:
5.57% (1 863.96 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|396
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|81K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +225.62 USD
Worst Trade: -140 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +831.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -472.51 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 165
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
Earnex-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.85 × 184
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|9.49 × 162
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|10.00 × 2
12 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Welcome to LBVB ACAD Virtual Signal
- I am currently managing UK funds, FTMO, THE5, AXI SELECT, Neotech, DARWIN ZERO .
- With a capital of $1000, you can copy at a volume ratio of x0.3 to a maximum of x0.6.
- 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs AUDCAD .
- Hardcore Stoploss and close all order 6% base on initial balance ($33.000).
- Your account's leverage should be at least 1:500 or more to ensure that the signals are copied in the correct proportion to maximize profitability.
- My signal work best with these brokers: Icmarket, Neotech, Exness, Axitrader , Tickmill , FXTM …
- I'm currently trading with Neotech Invest.
- They funded me $500.000 for this system, check it out: https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/519a7521-48db-492e-8b40-aad47dc4d114?t=1755719976000
- They have sponsored me $800,000 for my entire system : https://www.neotechltd.com/top-traders?page=1&q=solovely
- Please contact me on Telegram at https://t.me/Anh219 - Thank you for your interest in my trading system.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
23%
2
99K
USD
USD
33K
USD
USD
107
93%
396
81%
84%
4.61
17.20
USD
USD
6%
1:30
dca như cẹc