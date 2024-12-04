- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
396
Bénéfice trades:
322 (81.31%)
Perte trades:
74 (18.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
225.62 USD
Pire transaction:
-140.17 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 694.45 USD (101 843 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 884.08 USD (21 260 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (831.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
831.95 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.51
Activité de trading:
83.69%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.76%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
14.39
Longs trades:
209 (52.78%)
Courts trades:
187 (47.22%)
Facteur de profit:
4.61
Rendement attendu:
17.20 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
27.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-25.46 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-472.51 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-472.51 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.26 USD
Maximal:
473.29 USD (1.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.40% (475.66 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.57% (1 863.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|396
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|81K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +225.62 USD
Pire transaction: -140 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +831.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -472.51 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.27 × 162
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
Earnex-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.88 × 181
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|9.50 × 159
12 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Welcome to LBVB ACAD Virtual Signal
- I am currently managing UK funds, FTMO, THE5, AXI SELECT, Neotech, DARWIN ZERO .
- With a capital of $1000, you can copy at a volume ratio of x0.3 to a maximum of x0.6.
- 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs AUDCAD .
- Hardcore Stoploss and close all order 6% base on initial balance ($33.000).
- Your account's leverage should be at least 1:500 or more to ensure that the signals are copied in the correct proportion to maximize profitability.
- My signal work best with these brokers: Icmarket, Neotech, Exness, Axitrader , Tickmill , FXTM …
- I'm currently trading with Neotech Invest.
- They funded me $500.000 for this system, check it out: https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/519a7521-48db-492e-8b40-aad47dc4d114?t=1755719976000
- They have sponsored me $800,000 for my entire system : https://www.neotechltd.com/top-traders?page=1&q=solovely
- Please contact me on Telegram at https://t.me/Anh219 - Thank you for your interest in my trading system.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
23%
2
99K
USD
USD
33K
USD
USD
107
93%
396
81%
84%
4.61
17.20
USD
USD
6%
1:30
dca như cẹc