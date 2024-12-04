SignauxSections
Anh Phan

LBVB ACAD Virtual

Anh Phan
1 avis
Fiabilité
107 semaines
2 / 99K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 23%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
396
Bénéfice trades:
322 (81.31%)
Perte trades:
74 (18.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
225.62 USD
Pire transaction:
-140.17 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 694.45 USD (101 843 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 884.08 USD (21 260 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (831.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
831.95 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.51
Activité de trading:
83.69%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.76%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
14.39
Longs trades:
209 (52.78%)
Courts trades:
187 (47.22%)
Facteur de profit:
4.61
Rendement attendu:
17.20 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
27.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-25.46 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-472.51 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-472.51 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.26 USD
Maximal:
473.29 USD (1.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.40% (475.66 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.57% (1 863.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 396
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 6.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 81K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +225.62 USD
Pire transaction: -140 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +831.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -472.51 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
RoboForex-ECN
2.27 × 162
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
Earnex-Trade
6.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.88 × 181
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
Ava-Real 1-MT5
9.50 × 159
12 plus...
Welcome to LBVB ACAD Virtual Signal 

    • I am currently managing UK funds, FTMO, THE5, AXI SELECT, Neotech, DARWIN ZERO .
    • With a capital of $1000, you can copy at a volume ratio of x0.3 to a maximum of x0.6.
    • 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs AUDCAD .
    • Hardcore Stoploss and close all order 6% base on initial balance ($33.000).
    • Your account's leverage should be at least 1:500 or more to ensure that the signals are copied in the correct proportion to maximize profitability.
    • My signal work best with these brokers: Icmarket, Neotech, Exness, Axitrader , Tickmill , FXTM …
    • I'm currently trading with Neotech Invest.
    • They funded me $500.000 for this system, check it out:    https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/519a7521-48db-492e-8b40-aad47dc4d114?t=1755719976000
    • They have sponsored me $800,000 for my entire system :  https://www.neotechltd.com/top-traders?page=1&amp;q=solovely
    • Please contact me on Telegram at https://t.me/Anh219   - Thank you for your interest in my trading system.



Note moyenne:
Nhut Anh Phan
1351
Nhut Anh Phan 2024.12.04 12:42 
 

dca như cẹc

2025.09.05 03:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 02:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 08:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 00:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 23:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 21:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 19:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 00:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.08 05:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.22 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 07:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.11 09:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.30 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.28 04:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.18 07:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.10 15:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.10 15:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Copier

