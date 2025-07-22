QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SPHQ
Tornare a Azioni

SPHQ: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

73.41 USD 0.29 (0.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPHQ ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 72.98 e ad un massimo di 73.54.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPHQ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
72.98 73.54
Intervallo Annuale
57.67 73.54
Chiusura Precedente
73.12
Apertura
73.41
Bid
73.41
Ask
73.71
Minimo
72.98
Massimo
73.54
Volume
1.595 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.40%
Variazione Mensile
2.26%
Variazione Semestrale
11.13%
Variazione Annuale
9.16%
21 settembre, domenica