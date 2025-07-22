Valute / SPHQ
SPHQ: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
73.41 USD 0.29 (0.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPHQ ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 72.98 e ad un massimo di 73.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
72.98 73.54
Intervallo Annuale
57.67 73.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 73.12
- Apertura
- 73.41
- Bid
- 73.41
- Ask
- 73.71
- Minimo
- 72.98
- Massimo
- 73.54
- Volume
- 1.595 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.16%
21 settembre, domenica