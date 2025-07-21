QuotesSections
SPHQ: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

72.53 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPHQ exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.26 and at a high of 72.66.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
72.26 72.66
Year Range
57.67 73.02
Previous Close
72.52
Open
72.52
Bid
72.53
Ask
72.83
Low
72.26
High
72.66
Volume
1.710 K
Daily Change
0.01%
Month Change
1.03%
6 Months Change
9.79%
Year Change
7.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev