Currencies / SPHQ
SPHQ: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
72.53 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPHQ exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.26 and at a high of 72.66.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
72.26 72.66
Year Range
57.67 73.02
- Previous Close
- 72.52
- Open
- 72.52
- Bid
- 72.53
- Ask
- 72.83
- Low
- 72.26
- High
- 72.66
- Volume
- 1.710 K
- Daily Change
- 0.01%
- Month Change
- 1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.79%
- Year Change
- 7.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev