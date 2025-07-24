QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RLI
Tornare a Azioni

RLI: RLI Corp (DE)

64.63 USD 1.05 (1.60%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RLI ha avuto una variazione del -1.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.59 e ad un massimo di 66.01.

Segui le dinamiche di RLI Corp (DE). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RLI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
64.59 66.01
Intervallo Annuale
64.59 91.15
Chiusura Precedente
65.68
Apertura
65.82
Bid
64.63
Ask
64.93
Minimo
64.59
Massimo
66.01
Volume
892
Variazione giornaliera
-1.60%
Variazione Mensile
-4.29%
Variazione Semestrale
-19.56%
Variazione Annuale
-16.36%
20 settembre, sabato