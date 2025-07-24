Valute / RLI
RLI: RLI Corp (DE)
64.63 USD 1.05 (1.60%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RLI ha avuto una variazione del -1.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.59 e ad un massimo di 66.01.
Segui le dinamiche di RLI Corp (DE). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RLI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.59 66.01
Intervallo Annuale
64.59 91.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 65.68
- Apertura
- 65.82
- Bid
- 64.63
- Ask
- 64.93
- Minimo
- 64.59
- Massimo
- 66.01
- Volume
- 892
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -19.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.36%
20 settembre, sabato