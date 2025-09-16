Valute / IEI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IEI: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
119.68 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IEI ha avuto una variazione del -0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 119.60 e ad un massimo di 119.74.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IEI News
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Confusion In The Jobs Market
- Fed Cuts Its Target Interest Rate And Signals More To Come
- What Fed Rate Cuts May Mean For Portfolios
- CIO Notebook: Fed Makes A Move, Adds Fuel For Future Cuts
- Rates Spark: The Long-End Bias Is Still Up
- Powell Pivots, Fed Cuts Rates As Jobs Market Weakens
- Treasury yields rise after Fed rate cut, with Powell in no ‘sprint’ to loosen policy
- No, Wait, They Cut Rates?
- The Fed's Big Decision
- Economic Pulse Steady Amid Uncertain Rate Path
- Fed Delivers Dovish Shift, Restarts Rate-Cutting Cycle
- Cranking Up The Inflation Machine: Fed Delivers Rate Cut
- This Fed Meeting Must Have Been A Circus
- Fed Watch: Will It Be DéJà Vu All Over Again?
- High Hopes From Central Banks
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- The Federal Reserve Is In The Hot Seat Today As Stagflation Risk Lurks
- A Fed Housing Fix That’s Hiding In Plain Sight
- Weekly Economic Pulse: Meh
- When Playing It Safe Isn’t Safe: Managing Reinvestment Rate Risk
- Rates Spark: A Dovish 25bp Or A Hawkish 50bp Rate Cut
- Investment Grade Outlook: What Would A Rate Cut Mean?
Intervallo Giornaliero
119.60 119.74
Intervallo Annuale
114.51 120.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 119.69
- Apertura
- 119.69
- Bid
- 119.68
- Ask
- 119.98
- Minimo
- 119.60
- Massimo
- 119.74
- Volume
- 1.080 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.13%
21 settembre, domenica