QuotesSections
Currencies / IEI
Back to US Stock Market

IEI: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

119.68 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IEI exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.60 and at a high of 119.74.

Follow iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IEI News

Daily Range
119.60 119.74
Year Range
114.51 120.29
Previous Close
119.69
Open
119.69
Bid
119.68
Ask
119.98
Low
119.60
High
119.74
Volume
1.080 K
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
0.54%
6 Months Change
1.52%
Year Change
0.13%
21 September, Sunday